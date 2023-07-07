David Eric Russell Sells 5,000 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE YUM opened at $133.90 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.84.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

