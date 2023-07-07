David W. Grzebinski Sells 4,000 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675,520.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE KEX opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.07. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $77.47.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.67 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 10.6% in the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 114,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 29.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 15.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Kirby by 84.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

