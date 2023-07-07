DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE DCP opened at $41.69 on Friday. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

