Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NYSE DNN opened at $1.17 on Friday. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

