Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Free Report) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $4,682,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $126.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.20 and a 200 day moving average of $116.09. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $85.43 and a 12 month high of $183.13.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

