Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 4.6 %

ERX opened at $51.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.54. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $356.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 3.14.

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

