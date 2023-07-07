Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU – Free Report) by 64.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $746,000.

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MIDU opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 3.38. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $49.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86.

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (MIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies. MIDU was launched on Jan 8, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

