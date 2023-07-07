Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Gap Up to $2.32

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.32, but opened at $2.43. Diversified Healthcare Trust shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 286,787 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.10%.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 1,454,388 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,137,950.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,704,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,850.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250,019 shares in the company, valued at $71,377,558.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 1,454,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $2,137,950.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,704,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,850.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,724,178 shares of company stock worth $29,426,021. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 74,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29,383 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 189,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 107,558 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 69.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,206,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 902,174 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Featured Articles

