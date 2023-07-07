DMC Group LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

DMC Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 126.1% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $699.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $697.51 and a 200-day moving average of $655.26. The company has a market cap of $275.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $747.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

