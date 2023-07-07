DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 277 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 42,025.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,723 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,044.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 808,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,556,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.04.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,108,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,275.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,108,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,275.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,250 shares of company stock worth $10,089,210. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $82.91 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $78.24 and a one year high of $149.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average of $109.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

