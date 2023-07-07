DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 306 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

