DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 49 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nordson by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $240.73 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $199.32 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.42 and a 200 day moving average of $227.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

