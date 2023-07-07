DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 8,244 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Celanese by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CE. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Insider Activity

Celanese Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $112.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.32. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $128.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

