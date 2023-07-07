DnB Asset Management AS Acquires New Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Insulet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 36,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $277.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $208.54 and a one year high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

