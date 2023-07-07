DnB Asset Management AS Acquires New Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Insulet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 36,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period.
In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of PODD stock opened at $277.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $208.54 and a one year high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.79.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
