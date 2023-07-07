DnB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in NetApp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $75.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,872 shares of company stock worth $667,139 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

