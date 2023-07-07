DnB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 252.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,324 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in DaVita by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA stock opened at $101.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.91.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,146. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

