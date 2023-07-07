DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.67 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,220,000 after purchasing an additional 138,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,355,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,602,000 after purchasing an additional 603,829 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,914,000 after purchasing an additional 454,957 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $88.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

