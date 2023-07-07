DnB Asset Management AS Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL opened at $252.25 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.42.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

