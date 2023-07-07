DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $107.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.73. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $112.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $81,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,168.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $81,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,168.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $566,871. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.