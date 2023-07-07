DnB Asset Management AS Lowers Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,766 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after buying an additional 2,277,097 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,033,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after purchasing an additional 480,979 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM opened at $148.50 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -438.71%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.