DnB Asset Management AS Makes New Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,285,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. CL King started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.17.

Teleflex stock opened at $234.38 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $276.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

