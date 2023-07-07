DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 2,299 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in FMC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMC. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

Shares of FMC opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.99 and a 200 day moving average of $119.10.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

