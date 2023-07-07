DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 3,656 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Incyte by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $125,169,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,119,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,958,000 after purchasing an additional 716,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Incyte by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,609,000 after purchasing an additional 535,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $62.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average of $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

