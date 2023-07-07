DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 4,308 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.16% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XENE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Insider Activity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,310,833.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,660.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,310,833.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,660.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $38.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.96 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

