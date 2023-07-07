DnB Asset Management AS Purchases New Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:RS opened at $273.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $168.24 and a 1 year high of $274.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

