DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,684 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Roblox by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,265,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,081,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,989,919.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,235,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,989,919.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,472 shares of company stock valued at $33,508,858. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $39.99 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.