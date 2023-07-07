DnB Asset Management AS Sells 16,647 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,647 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in KeyCorp by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in KeyCorp by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

KEY stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.