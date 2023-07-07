DnB Asset Management AS Sells 335,490 Shares of Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,490 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.80% of Eneti worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NETI. Barclays PLC grew its position in Eneti by 497.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Eneti by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eneti during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NETI stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $485.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eneti Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Eneti ( NYSE:NETI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. Eneti had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eneti Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Eneti’s payout ratio is 1.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NETI shares. Pareto Securities started coverage on Eneti in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Eneti Inc engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

