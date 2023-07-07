DnB Asset Management AS Sells 49,114 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,114 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1,614.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $71.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.05.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

