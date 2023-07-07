Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEI. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $12.86 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 149.02%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

