Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,900 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 406,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,939.0 days.

Shares of DFRYF opened at $45.89 on Friday. Dufry has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $48.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

