Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.58.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
