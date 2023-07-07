Eagle Strategies LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLPA. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,417,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,043,000 after purchasing an additional 364,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,019,000 after purchasing an additional 339,623 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 439,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 201,112 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,062,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

