Eagle Strategies LLC Has $482,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.