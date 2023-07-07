Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Position Lessened by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,773 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Edap Tms were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 136.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Edap Tms from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edap Tms from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

EDAP stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. Edap Tms S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $15.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.57 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

