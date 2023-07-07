Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of EGO opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $229.35 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 25,472,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,891,000 after buying an additional 2,099,930 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,631,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,298 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,925,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,826,000 after purchasing an additional 130,846 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,758,000 after purchasing an additional 175,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

