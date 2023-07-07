Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in June

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 575.0 days.

ELEZF stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Endesa has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

