Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after acquiring an additional 754,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $70,175,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 6,018.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 505,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,906,000 after purchasing an additional 497,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

Entergy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $98.78 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

