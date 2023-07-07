Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 559,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,719,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on EOSE shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $465.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.85.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 19,600.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $1,314,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.
