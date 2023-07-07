Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Up to $4.76

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.89. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 329,536 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $234.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Equinox Gold by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

