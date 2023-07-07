FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,896 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 15,247 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $247.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $250.37.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,432 shares of company stock worth $38,748,669. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

