FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $250.37

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2023

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDXFree Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $250.37 and last traded at $248.56, with a volume of 447857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $247.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

FedEx Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.71, for a total value of $430,053.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,432 shares of company stock valued at $38,748,669 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

