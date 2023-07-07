FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $250.37

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $250.37 and last traded at $248.56, with a volume of 447857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $247.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.71, for a total value of $430,053.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,432 shares of company stock valued at $38,748,669 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

