Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives $89.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $105.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

