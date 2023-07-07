Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EL opened at $194.02 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.05 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.