Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Medtronic by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.37. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

