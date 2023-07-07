Fifth Third Bancorp Has $126.18 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,413,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,416 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $126,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $208.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

