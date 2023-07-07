Fifth Third Bancorp Has $18.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $18,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,580,000 after buying an additional 90,569 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after buying an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $436.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $414.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.28. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $447.92.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.