Fifth Third Bancorp Has $21.89 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock worth $660,057,057. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $313.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.85 and a 200-day moving average of $338.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.21 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.