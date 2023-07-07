Fifth Third Bancorp Has $22.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $22,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 409.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 26,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $251.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $254.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.57 and a 200-day moving average of $235.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.