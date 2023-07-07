Fifth Third Bancorp Has $24.36 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $24,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cummins by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $242.26 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $191.60 and a one year high of $261.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

